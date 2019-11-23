After a slow start, Farrell’s rolling

The winner will take on Clairton in the Western Final

Last year’s state champ, Steelers are seeking another trip

DuBOIS, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell is seeking their 5th straight trip to the Western Final. Standing in their way is unbeaten Coudersport.

After a slow start in the first quarter, Farrell got on the board on a Jaden Harrison 10-yard touchdown run. The Steelers tacked on another first half touchdown with under 2 minutes to go on a Ray Raver 2-yard run.

SCORING CHART

Second Quarter

F – Jaden Harrison, 10-yard TD run (F 7-0)

F – Ray Raver, 2-yard TD run (F 14-0)