After a memorable 2019, Salem softball’s after another historic season

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2019, the Quakers registered their first winning season in the last 21 years and posted the single-season record for wins (15).
“The goal and expectation [this year] is to, again, take the single-season win total down,” Coach Mike Thorpe said. “The girls have worked hard to offset the disparity with other programs’ dedication to travel ball with a robust offseason program. We should be fun to watch with an aggressive risk-taking approach to the game. The key will be to win our fair share of the close games by limiting mistakes and doing the little things right. We expect to be prepared, give maximum effort, get better every day and remember to have fun.”
Salem returns their senior second baseman Hannah Kelm. She closed out her sophomore season with a .280 batting average. Senior first baseman Dorothy Moore is back while junior Rylie Troy will be the team’s top pitcher.
The Quakers catcher will be freshman Bella Brant. The outfield will be led by junior speedster Jenna McClish and freshman Lauryn Barton. Sophomore Chase Toy will look to be in the center of the batting order while starting at short stop.
Salem Quakers Softball
Coach: Mike Thorpe
2019 Record: 15-10 (5-7), EBC
2021 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Harding
Mar. 30 – Minerva
Apr. 1 – Lordstown
Apr. 3 – Columbiana
Apr. 6 – at Howland
Apr. 7 – at Alliance
Apr. 8 – Marlington
Apr. 10 – at Columbiana
Apr. 13 – Carrollton
Apr. 15 – at Canton South
Apr. 16 – Struthers
Apr. 17 – at East Palestine
Apr. 20 – at West Branch
Apr. 21 – at Girard
Apr. 22 – at Minerva
Apr. 24 – Lisbon
Apr. 27 – Alliance
Apr. 28 – at United
Apr. 29 – at Struthers
May 3 – East Liverpool
May 4 – Marlington
May 6 – at Carrollton
May 8 – United
May 10 – at East Liverpool
May 11 – Canton South
May 13 – West Branch