After a memorable 2019, Salem softball’s after another historic season

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2019, the Quakers registered their first winning season in the last 21 years and posted the single-season record for wins (15).

“The goal and expectation [this year] is to, again, take the single-season win total down,” Coach Mike Thorpe said. “The girls have worked hard to offset the disparity with other programs’ dedication to travel ball with a robust offseason program. We should be fun to watch with an aggressive risk-taking approach to the game. The key will be to win our fair share of the close games by limiting mistakes and doing the little things right. We expect to be prepared, give maximum effort, get better every day and remember to have fun.”

Salem returns their senior second baseman Hannah Kelm. She closed out her sophomore season with a .280 batting average. Senior first baseman Dorothy Moore is back while junior Rylie Troy will be the team’s top pitcher.

The Quakers catcher will be freshman Bella Brant. The outfield will be led by junior speedster Jenna McClish and freshman Lauryn Barton. Sophomore Chase Toy will look to be in the center of the batting order while starting at short stop.

Salem Quakers Softball

Coach: Mike Thorpe

2019 Record: 15-10 (5-7), EBC

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Harding

Mar. 30 – Minerva

Apr. 1 – Lordstown

Apr. 3 – Columbiana

Apr. 6 – at Howland

Apr. 7 – at Alliance

Apr. 8 – Marlington

Apr. 10 – at Columbiana

Apr. 13 – Carrollton

Apr. 15 – at Canton South

Apr. 16 – Struthers

Apr. 17 – at East Palestine

Apr. 20 – at West Branch

Apr. 21 – at Girard

Apr. 22 – at Minerva

Apr. 24 – Lisbon

Apr. 27 – Alliance

Apr. 28 – at United

Apr. 29 – at Struthers

May 3 – East Liverpool

May 4 – Marlington

May 6 – at Carrollton

May 8 – United

May 10 – at East Liverpool

May 11 – Canton South

May 13 – West Branch