After a deeper run, Springfield hosts Aquinas on Saturday

Springfield has lost just once in the last two years since October 2018

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield will attempt to hand St. Thomas Aquinas their first setback since September 5 (to Warren JFK, 37-7).

The Knights have been victorious in five consecutive games which included their last matchup on Saturday against Trinity (42-26). The win was highlighted by senior Asian Burt’s 74-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Last year, Aquinas advanced into the Regional Semifinal round where they were topped by Lucas – the eventual Division VII State Finalist.

The Tigers have won 26 of their past 27 games dating back to September 2018. Last Saturday, Springfield defeated Western Reserve (35-7). Beau Brungard completed 13 of 18 passes for 158 yards and two scores in their win over the Blue Devils.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Springfield, 46.0; St. Thomas Aquinas, 21.9

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 8.4; St. Thomas Aquinas, 14.3

Division VI, Region 21 Quarterfinals (October 24)

9 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2) at 1 Springfield (7-0)

5 Pymatuning Valley (7-0) at 4 Mogadore (5-1)

10 LaBrae (6-2) at 2 Wickliffe (7-0)

11 Canton Central Catholic (3-5) at 3 Norwayne (7-0)