After 6 years, Kennedy Catholic announces return of varsity football program

Sports

The Golden Eagles will again take the field under the direction of Coach Joe Harvey

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s varsity football team is returning after a six-year hiatus.

Harvey’s Varsity team will play Single A District 10 games. In the 2019 season, the team showed promise on the Junior Varsity level, so Harvey felt they were ready to create a Varsity team.

Kennedy Catholic 2020 football schedule is as follows:

  • Sat 8/29 @ Mercer
  • Sat 9/5 REYNOLDS
  • Fri 9/11 @ West Middlesex
  • Sat 9/18 IROQUOIS
  • Fri 9/25 @ Greenville
  • Sat 10/2 LAKEVIEW
  • Fri 10/9 @ Sharpsville
  • Sat 10/17 WILMINGTON
  • Sat 10/23 FARRELL
  • SAT 10/30 Bye

