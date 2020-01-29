After 6 years, Kennedy Catholic announces return of varsity football program

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s varsity football team is returning after a six-year hiatus.
The Golden Eagles will again take the field under the direction of Coach Joe Harvey.
Harvey’s Varsity team will play Single A District 10 games. In the 2019 season, the team showed promise on the Junior Varsity level, so Harvey felt they were ready to create a Varsity team.
Kennedy Catholic 2020 football schedule is as follows:
- Sat 8/29 @ Mercer
- Sat 9/5 REYNOLDS
- Fri 9/11 @ West Middlesex
- Sat 9/18 IROQUOIS
- Fri 9/25 @ Greenville
- Sat 10/2 LAKEVIEW
- Fri 10/9 @ Sharpsville
- Sat 10/17 WILMINGTON
- Sat 10/23 FARRELL
- SAT 10/30 Bye