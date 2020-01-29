After 6 years, Kennedy Catholic announces return of varsity football program

The Golden Eagles will again take the field under the direction of Coach Joe Harvey

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s varsity football team is returning after a six-year hiatus.

The Golden Eagles will again take the field under the direction of Coach Joe Harvey.

Harvey’s Varsity team will play Single A District 10 games. In the 2019 season, the team showed promise on the Junior Varsity level, so Harvey felt they were ready to create a Varsity team.

Kennedy Catholic 2020 football schedule is as follows: