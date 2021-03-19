After 20-win season, Boardman softball seeks more success this spring

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 20-win 2019, Boardman softball looks to continue that same success here two years later.
Coach Fred Mootz says, “We’ll be led by junior Madison Lester, who finished 12-3 as our freshman pitcher. She was a first-team all-conference (selection). Senior Kathryn O’Horo (P/2B) will also give us valuable innings in the circle. We look to a pair of seniors – Nina Scavelli (1B/OF) and Morgan Cherne (C) – to pace us defensively. Junior shortstop Jenna Olexa and outfielder Dana Haus both were second team all-AAC in 2019 as well.”
The Spartans will open the new season on March 29 against Walsh Jesuit.
“Our team expectations are high,” indicates Mootz. “We hope to compete not only for a league title but also for a district title. We have compiled a very difficult schedule to hopefully have us primed and ready to make a run in the tournament.”
Boardman Spartans softball preview
Coach: Fred Mootz
2019 Record: 20-8 (8-2), AAC
2021 Schedule
Mar. 29 – Walsh Jesuit
Mar. 30 – at Highland
Apr. 1 – Perry
Apr. 2 – at Tiwnsburg
Apr. 3 – at Aurora
Apr. 5 – Louisville
Apr. 6 – at Perry
Apr. 13 – East
Apr. 16 – at Champion
Apr. 17 – Field
Apr. 19 – Howland
Apr. 20 – at Howland
Apr. 23 – at Harding
Apr. 26 – at Canfield
Apr. 27 – Canfield
May 3 – at Fitch
May 4 – Fitch
May 5 – Harding
May 8 – Hoover