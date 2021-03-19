After 20-win season, Boardman softball seeks more success this spring

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 20-win 2019, Boardman softball looks to continue that same success here two years later.

Coach Fred Mootz says, “We’ll be led by junior Madison Lester, who finished 12-3 as our freshman pitcher. She was a first-team all-conference (selection). Senior Kathryn O’Horo (P/2B) will also give us valuable innings in the circle. We look to a pair of seniors – Nina Scavelli (1B/OF) and Morgan Cherne (C) – to pace us defensively. Junior shortstop Jenna Olexa and outfielder Dana Haus both were second team all-AAC in 2019 as well.”

The Spartans will open the new season on March 29 against Walsh Jesuit.

“Our team expectations are high,” indicates Mootz. “We hope to compete not only for a league title but also for a district title. We have compiled a very difficult schedule to hopefully have us primed and ready to make a run in the tournament.”

Boardman Spartans softball preview

Coach: Fred Mootz

2019 Record: 20-8 (8-2), AAC

2021 Schedule

Mar. 29 – Walsh Jesuit

Mar. 30 – at Highland

Apr. 1 – Perry

Apr. 2 – at Tiwnsburg

Apr. 3 – at Aurora

Apr. 5 – Louisville

Apr. 6 – at Perry

Apr. 13 – East

Apr. 16 – at Champion

Apr. 17 – Field

Apr. 19 – Howland

Apr. 20 – at Howland

Apr. 23 – at Harding

Apr. 26 – at Canfield

Apr. 27 – Canfield

May 3 – at Fitch

May 4 – Fitch

May 5 – Harding

May 8 – Hoover