Aey goes 4 for 4 in Lakeview’s playoff victory at Geneva

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview jumped out to a 12-1 lead as the Bulldogs won their playoff opener 13-5 at Geneva.

Lakeview totaled 19 hits as a team. Sammy Aey, Lakeview’s leadoff hitter, led their offensive attack by going 4 for 4 and scored 3 runs. Abbie Campana, Kylie Imes and Raegan Schick all finished with 3 hits apiece. Schick was a homerun shy of collecting the cycle. Maggie Pavlansky also had 2 hits.

Schick went 7-innings, allowed 4 earned runs and struck out 10 batters on her way to earning the victory.

Lakeview will take on top-seeded Marlington on Thursday for the sectional title.