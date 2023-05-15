BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Lauren Bero has officially committed to continue her cross-country and track career at Ashland University.

A signing ceremony was held at Boardman High School on Monday.

She is a four-year letter winner in both sports during her high school career with the Spartans.

Bero is a three-time Regional Qualifier in cross-country for the Spartans. Her time of 19:11.70 is 7th all-time in Boardman history.

In 2022, she placed first in the 3200 in the All-American Conference and was also County champion in the 3200.



In addition, Bero was a regional qualifier in the 4×800 and State Qualifier in the indoor season in that event.



She is a member of the school record-holding distance medley relay and 4×1600 relay.