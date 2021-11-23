Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown High School boys’ basketball schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the schedule for the Urban Scholars Youngstown High School boys’ basketball team:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Revere

Nov. 30 – at Marlington

Dec. 3 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 4 – at West Branch

Dec. 7 – at Lisbon

Dec. 10 – at Garfield

Dec. 11 – at Crestwood

Dec. 17 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 18 – at Minerva

Dec. 21 – at Cuyahoga Falls

Dec. 27 – at Orange

Dec. 29 – vs Heartland Christian (New Year’s Tournament)

Dec. 30 – New Year’s Tournament

Jan. 8 – at United

Jan. 12 – at East Palestine

Jan. 16 – at Ursuline (Martin Luther King Tournament)

Jan. 18 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 4 – at East

Feb. 7 – at Akron North

Feb. 17 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 18 – at East Palestine

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Orange and blue

School address: 3405 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44507

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown website.