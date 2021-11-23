Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown High School boys’ basketball schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the schedule for the Urban Scholars Youngstown High School boys’ basketball team:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Revere
Nov. 30 – at Marlington
Dec. 3 – at Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 4 – at West Branch
Dec. 7 – at Lisbon
Dec. 10 – at Garfield
Dec. 11 – at Crestwood
Dec. 17 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 18 – at Minerva
Dec. 21 – at Cuyahoga Falls
Dec. 27 – at Orange
Dec. 29 – vs Heartland Christian (New Year’s Tournament)
Dec. 30 – New Year’s Tournament
Jan. 8 – at United
Jan. 12 – at East Palestine
Jan. 16 – at Ursuline (Martin Luther King Tournament)
Jan. 18 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 4 – at East
Feb. 7 – at Akron North
Feb. 17 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 18 – at East Palestine
Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Orange and blue
School address: 3405 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44507
