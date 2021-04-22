‘Abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated,’ local coaches upset with OHSAA football playoff expansion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) Local high school football coaches have responded to Thursday’s announcement from the OHSAA outlining playoff expansion to sixteen teams per region.
Coaches from around the valley tell Sports Team 27 that they are upset that they were not consulted on such a decision and are convinced that the changes are financially motivated.
The Board of Directors of Ohio High School Football Coaches Association released the following statement in response to Thursday’s news from the OHSAA.
The decision by the OHSAA to expand to a 16 team playoff format is met with complete dismay by the OHSFCA. The OHSAA failed to work in good faith with our association. The OHSFCA worked for over two years to create a viable expansion of the playoff system. The OHSFCA proposed the playoff expansion to 12 teams in January of 2020. The OHSAA approved this expansion in the spring of 2020 for the 2021 season. We are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s vote by the OHSAA without consulting the OHSFCA. It is abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated. The OHSFCA remains committed to working with the OHSAA and anyone else who is committed to maintaining the high standards of Ohio High School Football.OHSFCA Board of Directors