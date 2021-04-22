‘Abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated,’ local coaches upset with OHSAA football playoff expansion

Coaches from around the valley tell Sports Team 27 that they are upset that they were not consulted on such a decision

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) Local high school football coaches have responded to Thursday’s announcement from the OHSAA outlining playoff expansion to sixteen teams per region.

Coaches from around the valley tell Sports Team 27 that they are upset that they were not consulted on such a decision and are convinced that the changes are financially motivated.

The Board of Directors of Ohio High School Football Coaches Association released the following statement in response to Thursday’s news from the OHSAA.