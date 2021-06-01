Abreu grounds out with bases loaded, Indians hold off Chisox

The Indians held off the White 6-5 Tuesday night

by: BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak, right, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-5 in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.


Bieber allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

Down 6-3, Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak and a walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.

