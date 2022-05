YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference has released their postseason awards on Sunday with Canfield standout and Ohio State commit Landon Beidelschies was named Player of the Year.

Below are first and second team selections from the AAC.

FIRST TEAM

Infield: Landon Beidelschies, Canfield, Senior

Infield: AJ Havrilla, Canfield, Junior

Infield: Griffin Widrig, Boardman, Junior

Infield: Anthony Massucci, Howland, Senior

Outfield: Brandon Popio, Fitch, Senior

Outfield: Ben Slanker, Canfield, Junior

Outfield: Stephen Conti, Boardman, Senior

Catcher: Michael Patellis, Canfield, Sophomore

DH/Utility: Nate Shaw, Canfield, Senior

Pitcher: Gavin Hyde, Boardman, Junior

Pitcher: Jake Corll, Fitch, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Infield: Anthony Butto, Boardman, Senior

Infield: Carson Fuller, Fitch, Sophomore

Infield: Mikey Sciortino, Fitch, Senior

Infield: Ryan Hooper, Howland, Senior

Outfield: Marco Massucci, Howland, Junior

Outfield: David Devlin, Warren Harding, Senior

Outfield: Josh Juliano, Canfield, Senior

Catcher: Seth Cervello, Boardman, Senior

DH/Utility: Ethan Prout, Canfield, Junior

Pitcher: Joe Roth, Fitch, Senior

Pitcher: Guy Young, Boardman, Senior