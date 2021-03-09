AAC Recap: Boardman wins 3rd straight league title

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference was once again dominated by Boardman, who finished the league schedule with their third straight unbeaten campaign.

The Spartans — the AAC champs for the third consecutive year — saw their defense pick up right where it left off. Over the past three seasons, Boardman has permitted under 50-points per game. This year, they allowed just 45.7 points per contest.

Senior Ethan Anderson and junior Trey DePietro each nearly averaged a double-double. Anderson scored 12.9 points and hauled down 8.5 boards while shooting 41% from long distance. DePietro put together a stat line of 9 points and 8.5 rebounds per outing. He led the team in field goal percentage (53.9%). DJ Evans (7.2 ppg, 2.0 apg), Luke Ryan (5.9 ppg, 38.2% 3PT), Spencer Smith (5.1 ppg, 36.9% 3PT), and Anthony Hightower (4.3 ppg) all played key roles on this year’s team.

2020-21 AAC Boys’ Standings

Boardman – 8-0 (15-6)

Canfield – 5-3 (13-10)

Fitch – 4-4 (10-14)

Harding – 2-6 (2-14)

Howland – 1-7 (6-17)

Canfield finished their AAC season with a record of 5-3. The Cardinals have now posted a winning record in league play in 8 of the last 9 years. Senior guard Trey Dye led the team in scoring (20.6) and rebounding (5.8) while dishing out 2.9 assists per game. Dye shot 37.4% from beyond the arc (55-147) and 70.7% from the charity stripe (118-167). His classmates Nicholas Pantelakis (8.0 ppg, 37% 3PT) and Chase Lowry (5.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg) also contributed toward Canfield’s success. Underclassmen Jake Grdic (7.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Ryan Petro (3.4 apg), Harry Slaven (5.3 ppg) and Zane Muckleroy (5.1 ppg) are the Cardinals’ foundation in the future.

Fitch closed out the season with a 10-14 mark after posting a thrilling 49-48 win over Lakeside in the playoff opener. Senior Todd Simons finished by averaging over 20-points per game for the second straight year. Simons led the team in scoring (22.1), rebounding (7.3), assists (2.6), steals (2.8) and free throw shooting (75%). Junior Allen Underwood registered a scoring average of 10.8 points per outing.

For Howland, 4 of their top 5 scorers are all underclassmen including Anthony Massucci — who led the team with 18.7 points per game. Massucci also took team-high honors in rebounding with 7.4 caroms. Senior Jordan Sperling shot 69% from the foul line while posting double-digits in scoring (10.6).

Harding saw their win total drop from 14 (in 2019-20) to 2 (2020-21) this season. Aston Bates and Dom Foster led the Raiders in scoring with 9.9 points each. Bates led Harding in shooting from the floor (54.8%) and rebounding (7.7). Among their top 7 scorers, six were underclassmen.

AAC Individual Leaders

Scoring

Todd Simons (Fitch) – 22.1

Trey Dye (Canfield) – 20.6

Anthony Massucci (Howland) – 18.7

Leading Rebounders

Ethan Anderson (Boardman) – 8.5

Trey DePietro (Boardman) – 8.5

Aston Bates (Harding) – 7.7

Assist Leaders

Jordan Sperling (Howland) – 3.5

Ryan Petro (Canfield) – 3.4

Todd Simons (Fitch) – 2.6