AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield and Austintown-Fitch boys soccer teams battled to a scoreless draw on Thursday night at Fitch High School.

The Falcons came out strong in the first half, getting multiple opportunities at the Cardinals’ goal but Ali Shalash stood tall to keep Fitch at bay.

Shalash had five saves on the evening.

Canfield had several chances in the second half but was unable to find the back of the net.

The Cardinals are now 5-1-1 after the draw while Fitch is 2-2-2.