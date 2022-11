YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 AAC All-Conference selections were announced on Monday night.

Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Austintown Fitch’s Cam Smith and Brian Robinson were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

The following are the first and second-team selections:

First Team Offense

OL Cayden Murphy – Warren Harding

OL AJ Murphy – Canfield

OL Kyle Barnett – Boardman

OL Josh Fitzgerald – Austintown Fitch

OL Rocco Odom – Austintown Fitch

ATH Dalys Jett – Warren Harding

ATH DeShawn Vaughn – Austintown Fitch

ATH Tomas Andujar – Boardman

WR Dan Evans – Austintown Fitch

WR Jack Davis – Canfield

WR Jayden Eley – Austintown Fitch

QB Broc Lowry – Canfield

RB Jamell James – Austintown Fitch

RB DJ Williams – Austintown Fitch

Second Team Offense

OL Simon Merkel – Howland

OL Santino Cocca – Canfield

OL Carter Baugher – Howland

OL Ryan Conti – Boardman

OL Jack Knight – Austintown Fitch

TE/ATH Donovan Bell-Sullivan – Austintown Fitch

WR Dom Perry – Austintown Fitch

WR Devin Boss – Warren Harding

RB Scott Eaton – Canfield

RB Marco Massucci – Howland

First Team Defense

DL Tamairi Jackson – Warren Harding

DL Isaiah Torres – Boardman

DL Caden Kohout – Canfield

DL Brian Robinson – Austintown Fitch

LB Jared Mahood – Boardman

LB Dom Marzano – Canfield

LB Danny Inglis – Canfield

LB Christian Latone – Austintown Fitch

DB Joe Cuevas-Pixley – Boardman

DB Andre Freeman – Boardman

DB Cam Smith – Austintown Fitch

DB Davion Pritchard – Austintown Fitch

Second- Team Defense

DL Hunter Kanotz – Canfield

DL Xavier Dahn – Austintown Fitch

DL Nehemiah Alexander – Warren Harding

DL Fernando Ortiz – Boardman

LB Will Torres – Boardman

LB Nolan Rudesill – Howland

LB Ryan Schneider – Canfield

LB J’Allen Underwood – Austintown Fitch

DB Anthony Mazella – Canfield

DB Paul Bindas – Canfield

DB JaShaughn Barrett – Austintown Fitch

DBV Kylen Foster – Austintown Fitch

Special Teams

K Josiah Berni – Austintown Fitch

K Joel Miasek – Canfield

P Anthony Ruggles – Austintown Fitch