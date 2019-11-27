A year in the making: Springfield eyes trip to state championship game

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s historic run to the Division VI state final four has been a year in the making.

“I still go back to us, last year, not making the playoffs and being 9-1. It’s something that they have been trying to prove for thirteen weeks,” said Head Coach Sean Guerriero.

Suffice to say, the Tigers have proven plenty since the postseason began. They have posted impressive wins over Western Reserve, undefeated Trimble, and state-power Mogadore. That sets the stage for practice on Thanksgiving morning.

“Looking back on it, about week three, one of our coaches was talking about it..and talking about how only four teams practice on Thanksgiving,” Senior Wide Receiver Garrett Walker recalled. “Then we were just visualizing it. But now, we are actually doing it. So, it’s gonna be really to be able to spend the holiday doing what we love.”

“That’s something off my bucket list that I’ve wanted to check off for a while,” Guerriero laughed. “It’s something that’s special for me personally, but our whole entire team.”

Standing in Springfield’s way of a trip to Canton is East Knox. The Bulldogs are the only other Division Six team that remains unbeaten.

“It’s gonna be a big challenge. It’s gonna be no easier than Trimble or Mogadore or Western Reserve. It’s gonna be a great game. It’s gonna be a great team to play,” Walker added.

“It’s meant so much to me and all my brothers out there on the team,” Brady Brungard added. “Just, making history with the school…going farther than any other team in school history has done. It’s meant a lot to us.”

The Tigers are led by Sophomore Quarterback Beau Brungard, who has his sights set on winning it all.

“We have it at the top of our goal list: go to state,” said Brungard. That would just mean everything to us. From the beginning of summer, it seemed like it was so far away. And, just coming to this point, it’s just crazy.”

“I think it’s mostly because we have been playing with each other for so long. It’s because we have each other’s backs. We know each other. It’s not like we’re bring people in from open enrollment. We know each other. And we play for each other. We have each other’s backs,” admitted Walker.

Springfield and East Knox will kickoff the Division VI State Semifinals Friday night at 7 p.m. at Orrville High School.

“I try not to focus on going to Canton. But, that’s like a dream come true,” added Guerriero.