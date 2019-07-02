A salute to Big O! Highlights from Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the most dominant players we’ve ever seen at WKBN.

The West Virginia University recruit averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 blocks per game this past season. He was also named a McDonald’s All-American, Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year, a member of WKBN’s Starting 5 and finished his high school career as a two-time State Champion.

Click the video above to see some of his “Above the Rim” highlights.

