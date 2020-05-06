A reason for optimism? Major League Baseball mulls July return

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Daniel Clemens looks into the empty ballpark at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Clemens, a season ticket holder, had tickets for the opening day baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers. With no games being played, recent sports headlines have centered around hopes and dreams — namely, the uncharted path leagues and teams must navigate to return to competition in the wake of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A report from The Athletic says Major League Baseball may begin the 2020 season sooner rather than later.

Ken Rosenthal says that MLB hopes to begin spring training in the middle of June, lasting around three weeks.

The regular season would then begin early in July, allowing 100 games to be played.

The Cleveland Indians reportedly spoke with players remotely, giving them a July 1 approximate return date.

However, Rosenthal’s report makes it clear that no plans have been officially finalized by MLB.

The approximate dates in the report are considered targets and are expected to change.

MLB continues consulting with health and government officials as the possibility of playing the 2020 season is mulled over.

Multiple published reports make it clear that baseball will not be played until COVID-19 is sufficiently contained.