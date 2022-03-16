CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team 64-55 Portage in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Watch the above video to hear from the Golden Eagles after the win.

“It was a really good feeling,” Malik Lampkins-Rudolph said. “Last year in the playoffs, I didn’t get to play against this team and they sent us home. So, this year with me playing in the win, it was just a really good feeling.

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph paced the Golden Eagles with 17. Elijah Harding finished with 15.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 24-4 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will play the winner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Ridgway in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals on Saturday, March 19. Site and time is to be determined.