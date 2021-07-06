A nod to the past: Campbell unveils new basketball court

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial High School has a new gym floor for this upcoming school year.

It was completed last Wednesday.

Campbell looked to numerous college basketball courts for inspiration, specifically Northern Illinois University’s.

The new floor features the school’s colors throughout, with red in the paint, grey inside the arc and black and red baselines.

Perhaps the most unique part of the floor is right in the center. The large Devils’ logo is a tribute to the past and is a replica of the helmet decals the 1989 Campbell football team sported.

“The community of Campbell builds off their tradition,” said Campbell Principal Brad Yeagar. “There’s a proud past here and we like to keep it alive for our young student athletes moving forward. Obviously, too, our alumni is very important and integral to our athletics, so we like to keep them involved as well.”