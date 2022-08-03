NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Springfield football team has been one of the most successful programs in the Valley the last several years. The Tigers had trips to a state championship and a trip to the final four last year.

But the leader of that group, Beau Brungard now at YSU, leaving the Tigers with an inexperienced quarterback room as they look to keep the standard the same in 2022.

“I don’t think anyone can be like him again, there will only be one Beau Brungard,” said Springfield senior quarterback Kolten Ruark.

Brungard rewrote the record books at Springfield. He left the Tigers as the program’s all-time leading passer, rusher and point scorer. But now with the Penguins, the Tigers have big shoes to fill at quarterback.

“I do not think you can replace a guy like Beau, and I told to both kids playing quarterback between Seandelle and Kolten. They have to be their own, they have to be themselves. As coaches we have to put them in good situations to be successful,” said Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero.

That is Kolten Ruark and Seandelle Gardner, who was the leading receiver for Springfield last year.

Ruark is the likely starter, but both could see snaps at quarterback, and both bring different skill sets to the position.

“Kolten probably has a bit of a stronger arm, can throw it around a little bit but more of a pocket guy. Where Seandelle we would probably do a lot of motion and let him run the ball a little bit and try and get him in space,” Guerriero said.

“It is just them never knowing what can happen. Ruark can pass it around, sling it around. I can run it a little bit, we can each do a little bit of both too.” Gardner said.

“Seandelle is just an athlete. We told him a couple weeks ago to play quarterback and he is doing really well over there, me and him just competing,” Ruark said.

Something working in the Tigers favor is the new expanded playoffs in 2022. If Springfield would have some early growing pains, a hot finish after getting some early season experience could have the group be a threat in the postseason.

“I keep telling our team we do not have to win the state championship in Weeks 1, 2, 3. We just have to make sure we stick together and continue to get better throughout the season. And hopefully by Week 10, we give ourseleves a chance to make a run,” Guerriero said

“We know we don’t have to be 10-0 to make the playoffs. That is always the goal but we know when it comes to Week 10 we want to be playing our best football,” Gardener said.