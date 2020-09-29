‘A major statement’: Fitch riding high after win over Benedictine, off to first 5-0 start since 2013

Despite the big win the Falcons were not in the top ten of the latest Division II AP Poll, something that is motivating them

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch is off to their first 5-0 start since 2013 this year, coming off a blowout win against Benedictine. The Falcons put 42 points up against the Bengals, the most they have allowed all season which features a schedule of Hoban, Massillon and St Vincent St. Mary’s.

“It was really good for us because we lost to them last year, by 15-16,” says senior linebacker Reggie Floyd. “And we just wanted to make a statement that we are one of the best teams in the NEO.”

“We proved something, we showed we can compete with teams that are really good in Division 2,” says senior wide receiver Nate Leskovac. “They have one of the toughest schedules I have ever seen. And they have competed with almost every team, so it was a really special win for us.”

Even though it was a big statement win for Fitch over Benedictine on Saturday, the AP voters really didn’t think so. In the brand new AP poll that was released on Monday, Fitch is only up to 11th in Division 2, something they are well aware of and using as bulletin board material.

“Clearly they didn’t get the memo so we still have work to do,” head coach TJ Parker said.

“It really is a shocker to be honest,” says Leskovac. “After a big win like that, against a team that plays one of the toughest schedules, you would think you would see us up there and we would have some respect to our name but it kind of shows us we are still unproven. That win isn’t enough so we have to keep on going.”

Their next chance to prove themselves is Friday against another state powerhouse, Steubenville, in the final regular-season game of the year. The Falcons are looking to become just the second team in school history to finish unbeaten in the regular season.

“Everyone remembers the 2013 team,” Leskovac says. “They had phenomenal players, made it to Regional Finals maybe. So they were a great team and it would be great to be in that category with them.”