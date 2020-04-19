‘A lot of emotions’ – Hickory duo named player and coach of the year

Hickory senior Donald Whitehead has been named Player of the Year and head coach Chris Mele Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania Basketball Coaches Association

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory boys basketball senior Donald Whitehead has been named the Pennsylvania Basketball Coaches Association’s Player of the Year and head coach Chris Mele has been named Coach of the Year on Sunday.

Both were nominated by a local coach whose school is in the PBCA.

Players were nominated from member schools across the state and the winners are selected by a third-party group from the nominations.

Whitehead averaged 21 points per game his senior season with five assists and three steals per game.

He ends his career second on Hickory’s all-time scoring list with 1,837 points.

Mele coached the Hornets to the PIAA Quarterfinals before the season was ended due to the coronavirus outbreak, finishing 23-4.

Hickory also claimed their 2nd consecutive District 10 crown this season, the first time that has happen in over 60 years.