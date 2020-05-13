A date with Dayton? West Branch coach discusses changes to state tournament

It's been two months since the West Branch girls took the floor in Columbus

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The girls State Basketball Tournament will have a new look moving forward and the West Branch girls are hoping to be part of the new tradition.



The OHSAA announced Tuesday that they signed a three-year deal with the University of Dayton to host the event. Columbus has hosted the event for 44 of the last 45 seasons.



It’s been two months since the West Branch girls took the floor in Columbus, only to have the State Final Four canceled minutes before tip-off.

“It’s been tough, I mean you’re still thinking about it,” said Walt DeShields, West Branch head coach. “It’s so short, two months is not very far out. So we haven’t forgotten it and we never will forget that.

Now, the Warriors’ focus shifts to next season and if they make it back to the State Semifinals, they’ll be part of history at the University of Dayton Arena.

“It would be nice to play in Columbus at Ohio State but it is what it is, they’ve made that change,” said DeShields. “You ask any coach, they don’t really care where they go if they make it to State, it’s about the journey.”

The Warriors are losing six seniors to graduation but do return five letter-winners for next year’s team. For now, all high school sports are in a wait-and-see period, but DeShields remains optimistic.

“It’s not about what I can’t control so I don’t look at it that way,” he said. “I look at, we gotta get ready, you can’t wait till the last second to do anything. You gotta keep going with that process and working out and shooting with the idea that we are playing.”

The West Branch coaching staff designed a competitive workout system with players posting videos online. Even members of the youth program and alumni are also having fun with it.



As for honoring this year’s seniors, DeShields recently proposed an idea to the OHSAA for next year’s tournament in Dayton.

“If we don’t make it down there, we would like to go down and watch the final game and then go out on the floor, all four teams go out on the floor and be introduced as last year’s state final four champions,” said DeShields. “I thought that would be pretty cool, so we’ll see if it happens.”