WATCH: A backyard brawl & a marquee matchup headline Game of the Week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Chad Krispinsky discusses this week's boys' basketball doubleheader on "high school basketball's biggest stage."



WATCH the video for the latest regarding this week's matchups.

You can watch the Game of the Week this week on Tuesday and Friday LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV or on the WKBN mobile app.