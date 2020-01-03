A 31-point 3rd quarter gets Boardman to 7-0

Ethan Anderson scored a career-high 22 points

Boardman Spartans high school basketball

Derrick Anderson scored 21 of the Spartans’ 31 in 3rd quarter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans started the new year just as they finished 2019 by posting another victory. Boardman, now 7-0, topped Hudson – 65-48 – at home. Derrick Anderson scored 21 points in Boardman’s 31 point third quarter. Anderson finished with a game-high 28 points (4 rebounds, 4 assists). Derrick has now scored 20-points or more in 5 of his first 7 games of the season.

Ethan Anderson closed out the contest with a career-high 22 points (3 blocked shots).

The Explorers drop to 2-5. Brad McCormick, senior guard, took team-high honors with 21 points (5-6 3 PT). Hudson returns home tomorrow to face Cuyahoga Falls.

Boardman (7-0) will play at league rival Howland next Friday (January 10).

