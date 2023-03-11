MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Back in the PIAA state playoffs for the first time since 1998, Mercer made it a night to remember with a 63-42 win over Southern Huntingdon Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see highlights and to hear reaction from the Mustangs.

The win is Mercer’s first in the state tournament since 1988.

“They’ve done it all year. I mean, we won our first ever region title, our first league title since I think it was about 2004,” head coach Joe Venasco says. “And it seems like every game, we’re breaking a new record and it’s just a great feeling. I couldn’t be any happier.”

The Mustangs led by six at the half and would push their lead to double-digits after the third quarter leading 43-33.

Mercer clamped down defensively in the final frame, holding Southern Huntingdon to just 9 fourth-quarter points.

Jake Mattocks led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Cole Cunningham had 15 and Daemyin Mattocks added 14.

“I remember my first year, we didn’t even win a single District 10 playoff game — and now, we’ve just won a state game,” says Jake Mattocks. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s just awesome. I mean, I don’t know what to say. It’s the first time, gives me goosebumps.”

The Mustangs move to 21-5 and advance to the PIAA Class 2A second round on Wednesday against Bishop Canevin.