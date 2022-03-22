STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team topped Penn State 2-1 Tuesday night, marking the Penguins’ first win over a Big Ten program since 1996 and first win over Penn State since 1991.

The Penguins trailed 1-0 in the sixth inning. Lucas Nasonti scored on a two-run error to tie the game at 1-1.

Braedon O’Shaughnessy scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to give the Penguins the 2-1 lead.

Alex Cardona earned his first win as a Penguin, striking out three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, while junior Nathan Ball earned his fifth save of the season.

The Penguins improve to 9-11 and pick up their second win over a Power Five opponent this season after defeating Pitt 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Penguins kick off a three-game series on Friday at West Virginia.