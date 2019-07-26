90 seconds with Tony Foster: E. Palestine coach discusses life after Sherry, Posey

The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-5 season, but graduated key playmakers Parker Sherry and Dominic Posey

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine football team is coming off a 5-5 record in 2018 and is losing the bulk of its offense from last season.

Quarterback Parker Sherry and receiver Dominic Posey have graduated and the Bulldogs are low on skill players in their absence.

Head Coach Tony Foster said there are just 30 players on the team this year.

While the numbers are down, Foster said this group has shown resiliency and a strong work ethic in the offseason.

Watch the video above for Coach Foster’s outlook on the 2019 campaign.