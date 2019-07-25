90 seconds with Rich Wright: Southern’s head coach has high expectations this season

Southern Local has 15 seniors returning from a team that won 9 games, finished as co-champs of the EOAC, and qualified for the playoffs.

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local has 15 seniors returning from a team that won 9 games, finished as co-champs of the EOAC, and qualified for the playoffs.

You can listen to head coach Rich Wright preview this season by clicking the video above.

Southern Local 2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Edison

Sept. 6 – River

Sept. 14 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 20 – at Columbiana

Sept. 27 – at Crestview

Oct. 4 – Lisbon

Oct. 11 – at East Palestine

Oct. 18 – United

Oct. 25 – at Wellsville

Nov. 1 – Leetonia

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

Stadium Location: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.