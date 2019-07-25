90 seconds with Rich Wright: Southern’s head coach has high expectations this season

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local has 15 seniors returning from a team that won 9 games, finished as co-champs of the EOAC, and qualified for the playoffs.

You can listen to head coach Rich Wright preview this season by clicking the video above.

Southern Local 2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Edison
  • Sept. 6 – River
  • Sept. 14 – Steubenville Catholic Central
  • Sept. 20 – at Columbiana
  • Sept. 27 – at Crestview
  • Oct. 4 – Lisbon
  • Oct. 11 – at East Palestine
  • Oct. 18 – United
  • Oct. 25 – at Wellsville
  • Nov. 1 – Leetonia

Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945
Stadium Location: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

