90 seconds with Rich Wright: Southern’s head coach has high expectations this season

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local has 15 seniors returning from a team that won 9 games, finished as co-champs of the EOAC, and qualified for the playoffs.
You can listen to head coach Rich Wright preview this season by clicking the video above.
Southern Local 2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Edison
- Sept. 6 – River
- Sept. 14 – Steubenville Catholic Central
- Sept. 20 – at Columbiana
- Sept. 27 – at Crestview
- Oct. 4 – Lisbon
- Oct. 11 – at East Palestine
- Oct. 18 – United
- Oct. 25 – at Wellsville
- Nov. 1 – Leetonia
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945
Stadium Location: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945
