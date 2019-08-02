90 seconds with Jomont Ware: Valley Christian head coach previews season ahead for young Eagles team

Ware is entering his first season as the sole head coach, after serving in an associate role with Jeff Hether in years past

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Head coach Jomont Ware is entering his fourth season with the Valley Christian football program and is now the sole head coach after serving as an associate with Jeff Hether the past few years.

The Eagles finished the regular season campaign at 5-5 last season, but had enough points to punch their ticket to the postseason, where they lost to Mapleton, 47-28 in round one.

This season, Ware has 36 total players to work with and just nine of them are linemen. Valley Christian has six seniors they will look to for leadership as well as a strong junior class, says Ware.

