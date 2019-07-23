90 seconds with Joe Cowart: New Castle head coach previews the upcoming football season

Joe Cowart has served as head coach of the New Castle football team since 2012.
You can listen to his 2019 season preview by clicking the video above.
2019 New Castle Football Schedule
Aug. 23 – at Shaler
Aug. 30 – Montour
Sept. 6 – at South Fayette
Sept. 13 – Beaver
Sept. 20 – West Mifflin
Sept. 27– at South Park
Oct. 4 – Blackhawk
Oct. 11 – at Knoch
Oct. 18 – at Highlands
Oct. 25 – Ambridge
Nickname: The Hurricanes
Colors: Black and Red
School address: 300 E Lincoln Ave, New Castle, PA 16101
Stadium location: Taggart Stadium: 805 Cunningham Ave, New Castle, PA 16101
