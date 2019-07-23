90 seconds with Joe Cowart: New Castle head coach previews the upcoming football season

Joe Cowart has served as head coach of the New Castle football team since 2012.

You can listen to his 2019 season preview by clicking the video above.

2019 New Castle Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – at Shaler

Aug. 30 – Montour

Sept. 6 – at South Fayette

Sept. 13 – Beaver

Sept. 20 – West Mifflin

Sept. 27– at South Park

Oct. 4 – Blackhawk

Oct. 11 – at Knoch

Oct. 18 – at Highlands

Oct. 25 – Ambridge

Nickname: The Hurricanes

Colors: Black and Red

School address: 300 E Lincoln Ave, New Castle, PA 16101

Stadium location: Taggart Stadium: 805 Cunningham Ave, New Castle, PA 16101

