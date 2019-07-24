90 seconds with Jeff Bayuk: Warren JFK coach, in search of 5th straight playoff trip, gives season outlook

Over the past four years under Bayuk, the Eagles have won a total of 12 playoff games

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK Head Coach Jeff Bayuk took over the program six years ago and has since led the Eagles to a state championship and three trips to the regional title game.

This year, Bayuk has another experienced team poised to make it back to the playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season 4-6 in 2018 but still made the postseason, eventually advancing to Week 13.

With key starters back on both sides of the ball, Bayuk says this team could make another deep run.

