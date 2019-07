After three years as an assistant coach with the Tigers, Jason McElhaney is ready to lead.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – On February 11th of this year, Jason McElhaney was named the 19th football coach in Sharon high school history.

McElhaney served as an assistant for the Tigers over the course of the last three seasons. He also spent 9 years at West Middlesex, including 6 seasons (2007-12) as head coach of the Big Reds.

McElhaney takes over for legendary head coach Jim Wildman who retired last year with 259 career wins, 11 District 10 titles, and 2 state runner up finishes.