Kuntz took over the program in 2012 and has since led the team to six winning seasons

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers football team is coming off a 7-3 season where they narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

This season, the Wildcats are joining the competitive Northeast 8 Conference, along with the likes of Hubbard, Lakeview, Girard, South Range, Niles and Poland.

Kuntz took over the program in 2012 and has since led the team to six winning seasons. Watch the video above for his breakdown of the 2019 campaign.