800 and Counting! Mount Union roll to historic win over Baldwin Wallace

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union football team cruised to a win Saturday afternoon against Baldwin Wallace 45-7, which is the program’s 800th overall.

The Purple Raiders become the 16th team in college football history to win 800 games.

Mount Union led 24-0 at halftime and never looked back.

Senior quarterback D’Angelo Fulford was 20-31 for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

Fulford became the 5th player in school history with at least 100 touchdown passes.

The win by the Purple Raiders was the 25th straight over Baldwin Wallace and 31st straight OAC opener dating back to 1988.

Mount Union travels to John Carroll next Saturday.