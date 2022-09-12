COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of eight local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.

Warren JFK is the top-ranked team in Ohio in Division VII while Canfield is ranked No. 2 in Division III.



The complete poll is listed below.

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward

2. Cincinnati Moeller

3. Centerville

4. West Chester Lakota West

5. Cleveland St. Ignatius

6. Springfield

7. Cincinnati Elder

8. Cincinnati Princeton

(tie) New Albany

10. Fairfield

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 38. Clayton Northmont 36. Cleveland Heights 15.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods

2. Akron Hoban

3. Medina Highland

4. Xenia

5. Kings Mills Kings

6. Uniontown Lake

7. Toledo Central Catholic

8. Macedonia Nordonia

9. Austintown-Fitch

10. Massillon Washington

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin

2. Canfield

3. Tipp City Tippecanoe

4. Chardon

5. Granville

6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy

7. Chaney

8. Bellbrook

9. Tallmadge

10. Tiffin Columbian

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21. Mount Orab Western Brown 21. Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville

2. Cincinnati Wyoming

3. Millersburg West Holmes

4. Steubenville

5. New Lexington

6. Girard

7. West Branch

8. Chillicothe Unioto

9. Dayton Northridge

10. Columbus East

Others receiving 12 or more points: Van Wert 28. Sandusky Perkins 25. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 23. Bellevue 14. Elyria Catholic 12. Reading 12.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater

2. Ironton

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

4. South Range

5. Liberty Center

6. Sugarcreek Garaway

7. Milton-Union

8. Bloomdale Elmwood

9. Archbold

10. Huron

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 25. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Perry 18. Richwood North Union 14. Wheelersburg 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local

2. Kirtland

3. Carey

4. Beverly Fort Frye

5. Ashland Crestview

6. Mogadore

7. Versailles

8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant

9. Rootstown

10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 19. Columbia Station Columbia 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy

2. Mechanicsburg (5)

3. New Bremen

4. Newark Catholic

5. Toronto

6. Arlington

7. Hannibal River

8. Ansonia

9. Springfield Catholic Central

10. Southern

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgerton 19. Antwerp 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Caldwell 15. Convoy Crestview 13. Lowellville 13.