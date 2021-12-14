CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have announced that eight players have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists.

Those players are:

G Drew Forbes

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Takkarist McKinley

G Wyatt Teller

T Jedrick Wills

Wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were also placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

We've placed 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak this afternoon about how the team is preparing for Saturday’s game against the Raiders as the Browns have entered the league’s enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

Cleveland Browns Andrew Gribble sent out a Tweet with the information.

Browns have entered league's enhanced COVID-19 protocols. Today's meetings will be virtual. All tiered personnel are masked while indoors.



Walkthrough scheduled for later this afternoon. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) December 14, 2021

Today’s meetings will be virtual and all players, coaches and tiered personnel must be masked while indoors.

RB Kareem Hunt – with an ankle injury – and CB Troy Hill with a knee injury left Sunday’s game against the Ravens and have been deemed unlikely to play Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Stefanski said he considered both players week to week.

Stefanski: RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and CB Troy Hill (knee) are considered week to week — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2021

