SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Eric Colussy fired seven innings of three-hit ball as Southern improves to 3-2 following their 7-1 victory over Wellsville. Colussy struck out four batters and walked just one.

Kamron Ammon closed out his night with a double and a triple as he drove in two runs. Brady Ketchum also had a pair of hits for the Indians.

Jaxon Brewer led Wellsville from his leadoff spot with a triple and a walk.

The two schools will meet once again on Wednesday, this time at Wellsville.