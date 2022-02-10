CLEVELAND (WJW) – When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the L.A. Rams in Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI, there will be quite a few people on both sides of the ball who have connections to Ohio.

While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is currently the most famous Ohioan in the game, there are quite a few others with a history central to the Buckeye State.

Eli Apple

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was a top recruit when he left high school.

He chose The Ohio State University to play football out of more than a dozen schools that offered him scholarships.

Apple enrolled at OSU in January 2013.

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Defensive player of the game Eli Apple #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes holds the MVP trophy after the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the win against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He helped Ohio State take home the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship title over the Oregon Ducks.

Apple was named the Defensive MVP.

He was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2016.

This is Apple’s first year with the Bengals.

Von Bell

Von Bell and Eli Apple played together at Ohio State.

Von Bell committed to The Ohio State University in February of 2013.

He became a full-time starter in 2014 in his sophomore season.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – OCTOBER 24: Paul James #34 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks over his shoulder as Vonn Bell #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pursues during the first quarter of a game at High Point Solutions Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Like Apple, he had a big game against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 national championship.

He recorded 6 tackles and a sack to help bring home the title.

The safety was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft in 2016.

He’s been with the Bengals since 2020.

Markus Bailey

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey grew up in Columbus.

He graduated from Hilliard Davidson High School and committed to Purdue in 2014.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Chester Rogers #80 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball against Markus Bailey #51 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Markus Bailey #51 and Austin Calitro #48 of the Cincinnati Bengals arrive ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles International Airport on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him as the 215th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Prince

The Maryland native and offensive tackle played college football at Ohio State.

He helped the team snag a Big 10 Championship title in 2017, 2018, and bowl game wins in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, 2018 Cotton Bowl and 2019 Rose Bowl.

Prince is 6’7” and 350 lbs.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Isaiah Prince #59 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after winning the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – AUGUST 20: Isaiah Prince #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field before the NFL preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Offensive tackle Isaiah Prince #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals picks up quarterback Joe Burrow #9 following the Bengals 27-24 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Prince was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in 2019.

Sam Hubbard

Defensive end Sam Hubbard calls Cincinnati home.

He grew up there and attended The Ohio State University from 2014 to 2017.

Hubbard was recruited by former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer.

He was drafted by the Bengals in 2018.

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 7: Sam Hubbard #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after making a tackle for a loss in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 15: Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the win against the Las Vegas Raiders during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“It’s been a dream come true for an Ohio kid to play for The Ohio State Buckeyes and be drafted by my hometown Cincinnati Bengals,” Hubbard says on the website for the Hubbard Foundation.

His foundation tackles food insecurity and raises funds for educational and medical resources for families in need.

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was born in Ohio.

McVay is from Dayton. He attended Miami University from 2004 to 2007, where he played wide receiver.

NEW ORLEANS – DECEMBER 28: Jon Davis #81 of Iowa State is tackled by Sean McVay #18 of Miami of Ohio during the Independence bowl at Independence Stadium on December 28, 2004 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Iowa defeated Miami of Ohio 17-13. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 02: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If the Rams win the Super Bowl, he will become the youngest head coach to ever win the game.

He is just 36 years old.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow grew up in Athens, Ohio, where he played football and basketball in high school.

He was ultimately recruited by Ohio State and left in 2018 when he learned he would spend another year as backup quarterback.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out signals during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Burrow took Louisiana State University to victory in the 2020 National Championship Game against Clemson.

He was awarded the Heisman in 2019.

Burrow was the number 1 NFL Draft pick in 2020. He was injured in his first season, while obviously launching quite the comeback to get to the Super Bowl in his second year in the NFL.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the bench before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after rushing for a third quarter first down against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO – FEBRUARY 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals speaks during a Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund supports the operations of the Athens County Food Pantry.

The fund has raised more than $1.3 million for the pantry.

If the Bengals win the Super Bowl, Burrow would become one of the youngest to lead their team to victory at the age of 25.