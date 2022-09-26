YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 of the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll was released, with a handful of local schools included in the rankings.

In all, seven teams from across the Valley cracked the Top 20 throughout the four divisions.

Austintown-Fitch is the lone local representation in Division I, slotting in at T-15. The 12-1 Falcons also received one first-place vote.

In Division II, it’s undefeated East Liverpool coming in at 11th one week after Coach Dan McKinstry earned his OHSSA record 800th career win.

Three local teams are included in the Division III Top 20, led by Lakeview ranking sixth, followed by Crestview at 10th and Mineral Ridge at 20th.

The undefeated Crestview Rebels also received two first-place votes.

Two Division IV teams were also included, in Wellsville at 14th and Badger at 19th, who received one first-place vote.

After dropping their first game of the year, the Wellsville Tigers are in the midst of a 13-game win streak.