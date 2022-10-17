YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Associated Press released its latest OHSAA high school football rankings Monday.

Canfield, Chaney, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Lowellville are all ranked in the State Top Ten this week. Austintown Fitch and Valley Christian are among those receiving votes in the state poll.

The complete rankings are listed below. Each team is followed by the number of first-place votes and overall record.

DIVISION I

Lakewood St. Edward (11) 8-1 West Chester Lakota West (3) 9-0 Cincinnati Moeller (1) 8-1 Springfield (3) 7-1 Cincinnati Elder 7-2 Cincinnati Princeton 8-1 Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 Medina 8-1 Perrysburg 8-1 Dublin Jerome 7-2

Others receiving votes: Centerville, Cleveland Heights

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban (12) 9-0 Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 9-0 Massillon Washington 7-1 Xenia (1) 9-0 Toledo Central Catholic (1) 8-1 Avon 8-1 Medina Highland 9-0 Hudson 9-0 Painesville Riverside 8-1 Kings Mills Kings 8-1

Others receiving votes: Trenton Edgewood, AUSTINTOWN FITCH, Uniontown Lake, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

DIVISION III

Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 Chardon (2) 7-1 CANFIELD 7-1 Mount Orab Western Brown 8-1 Tipp City Tippecanoe 8-1 Bellbrook (1) 8-1 CHANEY 8-1 URSULINE 7-2 Wapakoneta 8-1 Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-1 Thornville Sheridan 8-1

Others receiving votes: Tiffin Columbian, Dresden Tri-Valley, Jackson, Bellefontaine

DIVISION IV

Cleveland Glenville (14) 9-0 Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 9-0 Millersburg West Holmes (1) 9-0 Steubenville 8-1 Van Wert 8-1 Sandusky Perkins 8-1 WEST BRANCH 8-1 Elyria Catholic 8-1 Chillicothe Unioto 8-1 Columbus East 7-1

Others receiving votes: St. Clairsville, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, St. Marys Memorial

DIVISION V

Coldwater (9) 9-0 Ironton (6) 9-0 SOUTH RANGE (1) 9-0 Liberty Center 9-0 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-0 Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 Milton-Union 9-0 Springfield Northeastern 9-0 Chillicothe Zane Trace 9-0

Others receiving votes: Germantown Valley View, Bloomdale Elmwood, Perry, Cincinnati Madeira, Jamestown Greeneview (1)

DIVISION VI

Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 9-0 Kirtland (3) 9-0 Carey 9-0 Mogadore 8-0 Ashland Crestview 9-0 Beverly Fort Frye 8-1 Columbia Station Columbia 9-0 5 Versailles 6-3 43 Lafayette Allen East 8-1 41 New Madison Tri-Village 8-1 37

Others receiving votes: YOUNGSTOWN CHRISTIAN

DIVISION VII