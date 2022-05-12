MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians offered an update following Wednesday’s COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti offered the following statement in a release from the team:

“As a result of recent events, numerous members of our Major League coaching staff are currently in MLB Health and Safety protocols. We continue to test team personnel and conduct contract tracing for the affected individuals. Carl Willis will serve as acting manager this weekend in Minneapolis and will be supported by other individuals throughout the organization until the members of our coaching staff are able to rejoin the team.”

The following members of the Major League coaching staff are in MLB Health and Safety protocols:

Manager Terry Francona

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale

Hitting Coach Chris Valaika

Asst. Pitching Coach Joe Torres

First Base Coach Sandy Alomar

Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh

Major League Hitting Analyst Justin Toole

The team will have an additional update on Friday prior to the series opener in Minnesota.