BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven standout student-athletes from Boardman High School officially signed to compete in the college ranks on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Cortland Love officially signed to continue his football career at Vermilion Community College in Minnesota. Love is a three-time letter winner and All-American Conference selection. He helped anchor both the offensive and defensive lines for the Spartans for the past three seasons.

Anthony Hightower will play college football at Valparaiso University in Indiana. Hightower, who played quarterback, receiver and defensive back for the Spartans, racked up 1,143 all-purpose yards. He threw for 423 yards and 8 TD’s while hauling in 39 catches for 607 yards.

Credit: Boardman High School



Credit: Boardman High Scool

Credit: Boardman High School



Boardman standout Ashley Harding signed to play college soccer at Fairmont State. Harding is a four-time letter winner, and a two-time captain.

She earned First Team All-District honors twice and was also named First Team All-American Conference. Harding earned Second-Team All American Conference honors twice previously.

Patrick Dorazio and Colin Thomas have signed to play college baseball at Bethany.

Sean O’Horo signed with the Kentucky Football program, while Joe Sferra is heading to play at Youngstown State.

Click this link to see a list of other standout student athletes that are heading to compete at the college level.