72 local athletes headed to Boys State Track & Field Championships this weekend
1,100 athletes from 376 schools across Ohio will compete in Columbus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The OHSAA Boys State Track and Field Championships will feature 1,100 athletes from 376 schools across Ohio this weekend.
The following athletes will represent the Valley in Columbus:
DIVISION 1
AUSTINTOWN FITCH
Deondre McKeever, 12 - High Jump
BOARDMAN
David Merdich, 11 - Shot Put
CANFIELD
Giovanni Copploe, 12 - 3200
HOWLAND
William Hines, 11 - 100
Vince Mauri, 12 - 3200
WARREN HARDING
JeSean Sledge, 12 - 300 Hurdles
DIVISION 2
WEST BRANCH
Jeff Joseph, 12 - 3200
Brandon Zuchowski, 12 - High Jump
SOUTH RANGE
Jordan Lowery, 12 - Shot Put
LAKEVIEW
Liam Boivin, 11 - 110 Hurdles
Ethan Dobler, 12 - 1600
EAST LIVERPOOL
Cameron Beverley, 10 - High Jump
Michael Billingsley, 11 - 100 / 200
GIRARD
Nicolas Malito, 11 - 100
Daryl Smith,12 - Discus / Shot Put
HUBBARD
Seth Jones, 12 - Discus
BEAVER LOCAL
James Monte, 9 - 110 Hurdles
SALEM
Cameron Christopher, 11 - 4x800 Relay
Hunter Christopher, 11 - 4x800 Relay / 3200
Jackson Corbisello, 12 - 4x800 Relay
Trey Double, 12 - 4x800 Relay
Turner Johnson, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Josh Lehwald, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Zach Murray, 11 - 110 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4x200 Relay
Jess Paumier, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Cooper Stockman, 12 - Discus
STRUTHERS
Aiden Hall, 10 - 400
YOUNGSTOWN EAST
Tobias Hayes, 11 - 110 Hurdles / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 200
Ernest Hudson, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Latwon Jordan, 12 - 100 / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay
Isaih Lewis, 10 - 4x100 Relay
Giovanni Washington, 12 - 100 / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay
DIVISION 3
WESTERN RESERVE
Ryan Henry, 9 - Shot Put
Josh Miller, 11 - Long Jump
COLUMBIANA
Joseph Bable, 11 - Long Jump
CRESTVIEW
Dylan Huff, 12 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 200 / Long Jump
Jayce Meredith, 12 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 400
Dominic Perry, 12 - Shto Put
Ethan Powell, 10 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay
Brandon Yanssens, 10 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay
UNITED
Jaret Hahn, 11 - 110 Hurdles
BADGER
Brandon Greathouse, 12 - 110 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4x400 Relay
Lincon Hopkins, 10 - 3200
Tanner Houser, 10 - 4x400 Relay
Jimmy Plunkett, 12 - 4x400 Relay
Scotlund Shaffer, 12 - 4x400 Relay
LORDSTOWN
Jermaine Jones, 11 - 400
MCDONALD
Zack Canada, 11 - 4x800 Relay
Alex Cintron, 12 - 4x400 Relay
Greg Dickson, 10 - 4x800 Relay / 4x400 Relay
Zach Gray, 12 - Discus / Shot Put
Brody Rupe, 10 - 1600 / 4x800 Relay / 4x400 Relay
Connor Symbolik, 11 - 4x800 Relay
Cam Tucker, 11 - High Jump
Tyler Worrell, 12 - 4x400 Relay
MINERAL RIDGE
Nathan Chiclowe, 12 - Shot Put
SPRINGFIELD
Dante Argiro, 10 - 4x200 Relay
Zach Ebert, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Austin Tindell, 10 - 4x200 Relay
Garrett Walker, 11 - 100 / 200 / 400 / 4x200 Relay
WARREN JFK
Jesse Likens, 10 - 100 / 200
WELLSVILLE
Justin Wright, 11 - 100 / 200 / Long Jump
LIBERTY
Migel Burgess, 11 - 4x100 Relay
Justin Cizmar, 12 - 4x100 Relay
Zion Matlock, 12 - 4x100 Relay
Braylen Stredrick, 11 - 4x100 Relay
VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Lohron Brown, 11 - 4x100 Relay
Damon Christian, 12 - 4x100 Relay
Tyrone Lindsey, 10 - 4x100 Relay
Brandon Paige, 10 - 100 / 4x100 Relay
SEATED DIVISION
BOARDMAN
Micah Beckwith, 10 - 100 / 400 / 800 / Shot Put
CANFIELD
Cody Piver, 9 - 100
