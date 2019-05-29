Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The OHSAA Boys State Track and Field Championships will feature 1,100 athletes from 376 schools across Ohio this weekend.

The following athletes will represent the Valley in Columbus:

DIVISION 1

AUSTINTOWN FITCH

Deondre McKeever, 12 - High Jump

BOARDMAN

David Merdich, 11 - Shot Put

CANFIELD

Giovanni Copploe, 12 - 3200

HOWLAND

William Hines, 11 - 100

Vince Mauri, 12 - 3200



WARREN HARDING

JeSean Sledge, 12 - 300 Hurdles

DIVISION 2

WEST BRANCH

Jeff Joseph, 12 - 3200

Brandon Zuchowski, 12 - High Jump

SOUTH RANGE

Jordan Lowery, 12 - Shot Put

LAKEVIEW

Liam Boivin, 11 - 110 Hurdles

Ethan Dobler, 12 - 1600

EAST LIVERPOOL

Cameron Beverley, 10 - High Jump

Michael Billingsley, 11 - 100 / 200

GIRARD

Nicolas Malito, 11 - 100

Daryl Smith,12 - Discus / Shot Put

HUBBARD

Seth Jones, 12 - Discus

BEAVER LOCAL

James Monte, 9 - 110 Hurdles

SALEM

Cameron Christopher, 11 - 4x800 Relay

Hunter Christopher, 11 - 4x800 Relay / 3200

Jackson Corbisello, 12 - 4x800 Relay

Trey Double, 12 - 4x800 Relay

Turner Johnson, 12 - 4x200 Relay

Josh Lehwald, 12 - 4x200 Relay

Zach Murray, 11 - 110 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4x200 Relay

Jess Paumier, 12 - 4x200 Relay

Cooper Stockman, 12 - Discus

STRUTHERS

Aiden Hall, 10 - 400

YOUNGSTOWN EAST

Tobias Hayes, 11 - 110 Hurdles / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 200

Ernest Hudson, 12 - 4x200 Relay

Latwon Jordan, 12 - 100 / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay

Isaih Lewis, 10 - 4x100 Relay

Giovanni Washington, 12 - 100 / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay

DIVISION 3

WESTERN RESERVE

Ryan Henry, 9 - Shot Put

Josh Miller, 11 - Long Jump

COLUMBIANA

Joseph Bable, 11 - Long Jump

CRESTVIEW

Dylan Huff, 12 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 200 / Long Jump

Jayce Meredith, 12 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 400

Dominic Perry, 12 - Shto Put

Ethan Powell, 10 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay

Brandon Yanssens, 10 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay

UNITED

Jaret Hahn, 11 - 110 Hurdles

BADGER

Brandon Greathouse, 12 - 110 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4x400 Relay

Lincon Hopkins, 10 - 3200

Tanner Houser, 10 - 4x400 Relay

Jimmy Plunkett, 12 - 4x400 Relay

Scotlund Shaffer, 12 - 4x400 Relay

LORDSTOWN

Jermaine Jones, 11 - 400

MCDONALD

Zack Canada, 11 - 4x800 Relay

Alex Cintron, 12 - 4x400 Relay

Greg Dickson, 10 - 4x800 Relay / 4x400 Relay

Zach Gray, 12 - Discus / Shot Put

Brody Rupe, 10 - 1600 / 4x800 Relay / 4x400 Relay

Connor Symbolik, 11 - 4x800 Relay

Cam Tucker, 11 - High Jump

Tyler Worrell, 12 - 4x400 Relay

MINERAL RIDGE

Nathan Chiclowe, 12 - Shot Put

SPRINGFIELD

Dante Argiro, 10 - 4x200 Relay

Zach Ebert, 12 - 4x200 Relay

Austin Tindell, 10 - 4x200 Relay

Garrett Walker, 11 - 100 / 200 / 400 / 4x200 Relay

WARREN JFK

Jesse Likens, 10 - 100 / 200

WELLSVILLE

Justin Wright, 11 - 100 / 200 / Long Jump

LIBERTY

Migel Burgess, 11 - 4x100 Relay

Justin Cizmar, 12 - 4x100 Relay

Zion Matlock, 12 - 4x100 Relay

Braylen Stredrick, 11 - 4x100 Relay

VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Lohron Brown, 11 - 4x100 Relay

Damon Christian, 12 - 4x100 Relay

Tyrone Lindsey, 10 - 4x100 Relay

Brandon Paige, 10 - 100 / 4x100 Relay

SEATED DIVISION

BOARDMAN

Micah Beckwith, 10 - 100 / 400 / 800 / Shot Put

CANFIELD

Cody Piver, 9 - 100