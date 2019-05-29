Sports

72 local athletes headed to Boys State Track & Field Championships this weekend

1,100 athletes from 376 schools across Ohio will compete in Columbus

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:36 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The OHSAA Boys State Track and Field Championships will feature 1,100 athletes from 376 schools across Ohio this weekend.

The following athletes will represent the Valley in Columbus:

DIVISION 1

AUSTINTOWN FITCH
Deondre McKeever, 12 - High Jump

BOARDMAN
David Merdich, 11 - Shot Put

CANFIELD
Giovanni Copploe, 12 - 3200

HOWLAND
William Hines, 11 - 100
Vince Mauri, 12 - 3200

WARREN HARDING
JeSean Sledge, 12 - 300 Hurdles

 

DIVISION 2

WEST BRANCH
Jeff Joseph, 12 - 3200
Brandon Zuchowski, 12 - High Jump

SOUTH RANGE
Jordan Lowery, 12 - Shot Put

LAKEVIEW
Liam Boivin, 11 - 110 Hurdles
Ethan Dobler, 12 - 1600

EAST LIVERPOOL
Cameron Beverley, 10 - High Jump
Michael Billingsley, 11 - 100 / 200

GIRARD
Nicolas Malito, 11 - 100
Daryl Smith,12 - Discus / Shot Put

HUBBARD
Seth Jones, 12 - Discus

BEAVER LOCAL
James Monte,  9 - 110 Hurdles

SALEM
Cameron Christopher, 11 - 4x800 Relay
Hunter Christopher, 11 - 4x800 Relay / 3200
Jackson Corbisello, 12 - 4x800 Relay
Trey Double, 12 - 4x800 Relay
Turner Johnson, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Josh Lehwald, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Zach Murray, 11 - 110 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4x200 Relay
Jess Paumier, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Cooper Stockman, 12 - Discus

STRUTHERS
Aiden Hall, 10 - 400

YOUNGSTOWN EAST
Tobias Hayes, 11 - 110 Hurdles /  4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 200
Ernest Hudson, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Latwon Jordan, 12 - 100 / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay
Isaih Lewis, 10 - 4x100 Relay
Giovanni Washington, 12 - 100 / 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay

 

DIVISION 3

WESTERN RESERVE
Ryan Henry,  9 - Shot Put
Josh Miller, 11 - Long Jump

COLUMBIANA
Joseph Bable, 11 - Long Jump

CRESTVIEW
Dylan Huff, 12 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 200 / Long Jump
Jayce Meredith, 12 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay / 400
Dominic Perry, 12 - Shto Put
Ethan Powell, 10 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay
Brandon Yanssens, 10 - 4x200 Relay / 4x100 Relay

UNITED
Jaret Hahn, 11 - 110 Hurdles

BADGER
Brandon Greathouse, 12 - 110 Hurdles / 300 Hurdles / 4x400 Relay 
Lincon Hopkins, 10 - 3200
Tanner Houser, 10 - 4x400 Relay
Jimmy Plunkett, 12 - 4x400 Relay
Scotlund Shaffer, 12 - 4x400 Relay

LORDSTOWN
Jermaine Jones, 11 - 400

MCDONALD
Zack Canada, 11 - 4x800 Relay
Alex Cintron, 12 - 4x400 Relay
Greg Dickson, 10 - 4x800 Relay / 4x400 Relay
Zach Gray, 12 - Discus / Shot Put
Brody Rupe, 10 - 1600 / 4x800 Relay / 4x400 Relay
Connor Symbolik, 11 - 4x800 Relay
Cam Tucker, 11 - High Jump
Tyler Worrell, 12 - 4x400 Relay

MINERAL RIDGE
Nathan Chiclowe, 12 - Shot Put

SPRINGFIELD
Dante Argiro, 10 - 4x200 Relay
Zach Ebert, 12 - 4x200 Relay
Austin Tindell, 10 - 4x200 Relay
Garrett Walker, 11 - 100 / 200 / 400 / 4x200 Relay

WARREN JFK
Jesse Likens, 10 - 100 / 200

WELLSVILLE
Justin Wright, 11 - 100 / 200 / Long Jump

LIBERTY
Migel Burgess, 11 - 4x100 Relay
Justin Cizmar, 12 - 4x100 Relay
Zion Matlock, 12 - 4x100 Relay
Braylen Stredrick, 11 - 4x100 Relay 

VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Lohron Brown, 11 - 4x100 Relay
Damon Christian, 12 - 4x100 Relay
Tyrone Lindsey, 10 - 4x100 Relay
Brandon Paige, 10 - 100 / 4x100 Relay

 

SEATED DIVISION

BOARDMAN
Micah Beckwith, 10 -  100 / 400 / 800 / Shot Put

CANFIELD
Cody Piver, 9 - 100

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories