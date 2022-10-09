YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Entering the final full week of the regular season in Ohio high school volleyball, six local schools are ranked in the Top 20 after the week 5 poll results were released.

In Division I, Austintown Fitch (16-2) is the sole Valley representative, coming in at #19 with one first-place vote.

Girard (18-2) cracks the Top 20 in Division II, coming in at #12 after a big week that included four wins in six days, highlighted by a 3-0 win over Crestview.

Division III is stacked in the area with three teams making the Top 20, lead by the Crestview Rebels (18-1) at #8.

Right behind them, is #10 Lakeview (18-2) and #15 Mineral Ridge (19-1), who face each other in a non-conference match Wednesday, October 12.

Rounding out local rakings, is Wellsville (18-1) in Division III at #11. The Tigers have rattled off 18 straight wins after dropping their first match of the season.