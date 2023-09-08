NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six different Tigers found the endzone for the Springfield offensive attack Friday night in a 56-0 victory over Waterloo.

It was the first game in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier play for both teams.

Dante Gentile was the lone Tiger to find the endzone more than once in the game.

The Tigers’ special teams unit also picked up a score after recovering a blocked punt.

Springfield (2-2) will visit Mathews in week five. Waterloo (2-2) will visit Mineral Ridge.