(WTAJ) — The sport NASCAR features drivers and owners from across the country but there’s a select few who are from Pennsylvania.

With the sport of NASCAR originating in the southeastern U.S., many notable drivers emerged such as Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt as well as owners like Richard Childress and Rick Hendrick. In recent years, the geographic landscape of the sport has expanded out of the South with current drivers like Daniel Suarez hailing from Monterrey, Mexico.

However, there may be some notable names race fans may not have known are from the Keystone State. Here are five remarkable NASCAR drivers and owners from Pennsylvania:

1. Mario Andretti

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 12: Mario Andretti looks on from the gird prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Mario Andretti is a legend in the world of motorsports. Winning both the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 in the late 1960s and becoming a four-time IndyCar champion, his extensive resume and reputation proceed him.

While he’s competed in hundreds of races in the U.S. and abroad during his career spanning multiple decades, some may be surprised to know that he resides in east Pennsylvania.

NV – JANUARY 1: Picture taken in 1965 of American driver Mario Andretti who was Formula One World Champion in 1978 with Lotus. (Photo credit should read STF/AFP via Getty Images)

L’Américain Mario Andretti (Lotus JPS) montre la coupe sur le podium, après avoir remporté le Grand Prix de formule 1 de France, sur le circuit de Dijon, le 03 juillet 1977. C’est la 3e victoire de la saison pour Mario Andretti. American Mario Andretti won the French Formula One Grand Prix in Dijon, 03 July 1977. It is Andretti’s third victory this year. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

1993: Newman-Haas driver Mario Andretti of the USA before the Gold Coast Indy Grand Prix on the Gold Coast in Australia. Andretti finished in fourth place. Mandatory Credit: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

INDIANAPOLIS – MAY 30: Former driver Mario Andretti attends the 94th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joey Foley/Getty Images)

60 miles south of Scranton is the borough of Nazareth in Northampton County. Andretti was not born in Nazareth but in the small village of Motovun, Croatia. He and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1955 where they settled in Nazareth, according to ESPN.

Nazareth used to host NASCAR and other racing series at the now-abandoned Nazareth Speedway which held its last races in 2004. Andretti won at the track in 1969 during a USAC Champ Car race.

While Andretti is not commonly thought of as a NASCAR driver, he competed in 14 Grand National races between 1966 and 1969 driving for four different owners, one of which is included later in this list.

Andretti won his only Daytona 500 in 1967 driving a Ford for Holman-Moody Racing.

2. Jimmy Spencer

4 Aug 2001: Jimmy Spencer takes pole position at the NASCAR Winston Cup Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Digital Image. Mandatory Credit: Jon Ferrey/ALLSPORT

Nicknamed “Mr. Excitement” for his aggressive driving style, Jimmy Spencer is pretty well known not only in NASCAR but among race fans in Pennsylvania.

Spencer was born in Berwick, PA, located 28 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre. His first victory in racing came in 1976 when he won at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County driving in the Late Model division.

23 Jul 1995: Jimmy Spencer looks on before the NASCAR Diehard 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

12 Feb 1999: Jimmy Spencer #23 poses for a studio portrait during the Daytona 500 Speedweek in Daytona, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

LONG POND, PA – JUNE 10: Jimmy Spencer, driver of the #78 Furniture Row Chevrolet, pulls down on his belts prior to NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Pocono 500 practice June 10, 2006 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

LONG POND, PA – AUGUST 05: SPEED Channel correspondent, Jimmy Spencer, interviews Tony Stewart (L),driver of the #20 The Home Depot Chevrolet and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #29 Shell/Pennzoil Chevrolet, on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Pennsylvania 500 at Pocono Raceway on August 5, 2007 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

He began his NASCAR career in 1985 when he competed in his first race with the Busch Grand National Series, now called Xfinity Series.

In 1989, Spencer entered his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. He continued to race at NASCAR’s highest level until 2006 when he competed at Pocono Raceway in his final two races.

During his 18-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, he only won two races; both of which came in 1994 at Daytona and Talladega.

3. Chip Ganassi

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 26: Chip Ganassi walks on the track before the Carb Day pit stop challenge for the 107th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

When it comes to having a successful career in auto racing, Pennsylvania native Chip Ganassi is arguably the most successful owner in the industry.

Owning multiple teams in multiple series, he’s accumulated over 20 championships and over 200 victories. His resume also includes an astounding five Indianapolis 500 wins, eight Rolex 24 at Daytona wins and winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

3 Feb 1999: A portrait of Chip Ganassi of the Target Ganassi Team taken during the C.A.R.T Testing in Homestead, Florida. Mandatory Credit: David Taylor /Allsport

Car owner Chip Ganassi watches from the pit area during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FILE – Jamie McMurray, left, and car owner Chip Ganassi celebrate on the start-finish line after McMurray won the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 25, 2010. Chip Ganassi will close his 20-year run in NASCAR in Sunday’s, Nov. 7, 2021, season finale. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)

Indianapolis 500 champion IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti, left, of Scotland, poses with car owner Chip Ganassi during the traditional winner photo session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Before building his racing empire, Ganassi grew up in the Steel City of Pittsburgh. According to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, Ganassi’s passion for racing began when his father Floyd brought home a film of the 1963 Indy 500.

Ganassi became a team owner in NASCAR in 2001. From 2001 to 2021, his NASCAR teams won 44 races.

Ganassi made history in 2010 when his teams achieved victories in the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. This was the only time in history a team owner won three crown jewel races in the same year.

4. Blaise Alexander

Blaise Alexander was like most up-and-coming drivers in NASCAR who were trying to reach the Cup Series. However, his life was tragically cut short when he was killed in a crash during a race in 2001.

The then 25-year-old of Montoursville began his stock car racing career in 1995 when he competed in five ARCA Series races. He eventually started competing in NASCAR in 1997 and even attempted to qualify in two Cup Series races in 2000.

ARCA racing driver Blaise Alexander of Montoursville, Pa., celebrates after winning the ARCA Pepsi 200 race at Pocono International Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Saturday, July 24, 1999. (AP Photo/Russ Hamilton)

28 Jun 1998: Blaise Alexander rounds the corner during the Lysol 200, part of the NASCAR Busch Series in Watkins Glen, New York.



On Oct. 4, 2001, Alexander was driving in an ARCA race at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he crashed while battling for the lead with Kerry Earnhardt. His car crashed head-on into the outside wall and suffered a fatal head injury.

According to NBC Sports, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson became close friends with Alexander when they raced in the Busch Series, now called Xfinity Series. Following Alexander’s death, Johnson carried Alexander’s initials on the front left bumper of his cars.

During his career, Alexander won three ARCA races including a race at Pocono Raceway in 1999.

5. Smokey Yunick

FILE–Henry “Smokey” Yunick, one of the key innovators from stock car racing’s early days, is shown in his office in Daytona Beach, Fla., in this Feb. 9, 1996 file photo. Yunick died of leukemia Wednesday, May 9, 2001. He was 77. (AP Photo/Daytona Beach News-Journal, Michael Takash)

Throughout the history of NASCAR, there have been numerous stories of drivers and teams bending the rule book and finding innovative ways to make their race cars faster. However, none were more prominent than Smokey Yunick.

The legendary car owner and mechanic spent most of his life in Daytona Beach, Florida where he called home. However, it is not commonly known that Yunick was not born in Florida but in Pennsylvania.

Smokey Yunick, chief mechanic and owner of the two cars entered in the 1973 Indianapolis 500-mile race, tinkers with one of his engines Indianapolis, Ind., May 13, 1973. The Daytona Beach, Fla., mechanic owns the car driven by Jerry Karl Sunday to become the first racer powered by a turbo-charged stock block engine to successfully qualify at the Indianapolis Motor speedway. (AP Photo/chuck robinson)

Herb Thomas, left, and his mechanic “Smokey Yunick, looks at the trophy after Thomas won the southern 500 on Sept. 6, 1954, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR pioneer Herb Thomas, a two-time series champion, died of a heart attack Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2000 at his home in Sanford. He was 77. Thomas, who worked as a sawmill operator before beginning his racing career in 1948, won the Grand National Racing (now Winston Cup) championship in 1951 and 1953. He ranks 12th on the career victory list with 48 wins in 230 starts. (AP Photo)

According to his autobiography, he grew up on a farm in the community of Neshaminy, roughly 30 miles outside of Philadelphia. It was previously believed Yunick was originally from Tennessee but that was later found to be incorrect.

Yunick served in the Army Air Force during World War II before moving to Daytona Beach and opening an auto-repair shop called “Smokey’s Best Damn Garage in Town.”

He began fielding cars in NASCAR in the early 1950s and won various races including the last race on the Daytona Beach and Road Course in 1958 and the 1961 Daytona 500 with driver Marvin Panch. Several different drivers drove for Yunick including Mario Andretti when they entered the 1966 Daytona 500.

On May 9, 2001, Yunick died of leukemia at the age of 77.