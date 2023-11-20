COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBN) – Three former Cleveland Indians standouts were officially named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2024.

They include Manny Ramirez, Omar Vizquel, Bartolo Colon, Victor Martinez, and Brandon Phillips.

The voting results the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced on Jan. 23. The induction ceremony for next year’s class will take place on Sunday, July 21, in Cooperstown, New York.

Ramirez was on the ballot last year, but fell short of the 75% threshold to be inducted. He finished with 129 votes (33.2%).

Vizquel was likewise on the ballot previously, but saw his stock drop due to off the field allegations in reent years. He received 52.6% of votes in 2020, but dropped to 23.9% in 2022.

Colon is making his debut on the ballot this year. He six seasons in Cleveland before being traded to Montreal in 2002. He played for a total of ten MLB teams during his career.

Martinez played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues, including eight in Cleveland. He was traded to Boston in 2009, and finished his career playing seven seasons in Detroit.

Phillips spent parts of four seasons with Cleveland after being acquired in the blockbuster trade with Montreal which sent Bartolo Colon to the Expos. Phillips was dealt to Cincinnati in 2006 and played 11 years with the Reds. Later in his career he played for the Braves, Angels, and Red Sox.

Other players on this year’s Pro Baseball Hall of Fame ballot include: Bobby Abreu, Jose Bautista, Carlos Beltran, Adrian Beltre, Mark Buehrle, Adrian Gonzalez, Todd Helton, Matt Holliday, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Joe Mauer, Andy Pettitte, Jose Reyes, Alex Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, James Shields, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner, David Wright,