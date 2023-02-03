CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team notched their fourth-straight win Friday night as they topped red-hot South Range 55-46.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

The Raiders owned a four-point lead at the break but Poland would rally to take a three-point lead after the third quarter and would outscore South Range 13-7 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

“Just resilient, you know? We finally are starting to get healthy,” said Poland head coach Eric Fender. “We’re finally starting to figure out rotations and things of that nature. I’m just very proud of our guys in the way we’ve been playing lately.”

JP Genova led the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points while Luke Generalovich had 12 and Danny Nittoli added 10.

“We’re on a four-win streak now and we struggled at the beginning of the season. It really feels good to start winning some games now,” Nittoli said following the win. “I think going into the playoffs, we’re feeling pretty good.”

For South Range, Dylan Turvey had a team-high 18 points while Ayden Leon had 11.

With the win, Poland improves to 9-10 overall while the Raiders fall to 10-9.