STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers used a fourth-quarter surge to grab the win over rival Poland 62-52 Friday night at home.

Struthers led by just one after the third quarter but outscored the Bulldogs 18-9 in the final frame to get the win.

NIck Delgratta led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points, while Chance Laczko had 16 with Dante Colarossi adding 11.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had a game-high 23 points while Christian Colosimo had 18.